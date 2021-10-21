Northern Trust Corp Has $152.18 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,810,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,099 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $152,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $84.78 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.34.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

