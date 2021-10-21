Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,095 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,095 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.16% of Advance Auto Parts worth $155,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $226.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.59 and a twelve month high of $229.24.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 47.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.47.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

