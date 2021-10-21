Northern Trust Corp Sells 239,034 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,229,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,034 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $162,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 87.80%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

