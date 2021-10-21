Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.10. 29,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,086. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.24. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $76.20 and a 12 month high of $125.66.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.