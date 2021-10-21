Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price objective reduced by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.88.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power stock opened at C$40.41 on Monday. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$37.25 and a 12-month high of C$51.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.94.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$408.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$425.00 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 143.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley bought 1,000 shares of Northland Power stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$40.04 per share, with a total value of C$40,039.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,885,050.18.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.