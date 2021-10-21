Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Datto (NYSE:MSP)

Investment analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.46% from the stock’s current price.

MSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Datto alerts:

NYSE:MSP opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.54. Datto has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, analysts expect that Datto will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datto news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $542,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,903 shares of company stock worth $3,786,111 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Datto by 166.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datto during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.