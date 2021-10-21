Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives $395.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $395.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC opened at $400.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.54 and a 200 day moving average of $362.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $402.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

