Northrop Grumman (NOC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.93 per share for the quarter. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2021 guidance at $24.400-$24.800 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NOC opened at $400.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.80. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $402.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.10.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

