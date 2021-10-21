Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 119,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 232,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,266 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WU stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The Western Union’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

