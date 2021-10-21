Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Western Union by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WU stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

