Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,120,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 393,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,191,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,103,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,175,000 after purchasing an additional 56,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 180,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,228 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRU. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.90.

TransUnion stock opened at $115.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.28. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

