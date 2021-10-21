Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Invests $121,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $24,770,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,322,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $179.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.28. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $212.37. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -165.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $2,032,289.71. Following the sale, the executive now owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,968,874.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,677 shares of company stock worth $16,039,354 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

