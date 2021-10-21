Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Invests $148,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST opened at $51.04 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07.

