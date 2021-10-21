Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 235 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 15.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.37.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.