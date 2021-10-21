Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 1,552.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONEQ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $58.78 on Thursday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

