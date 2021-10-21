Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter worth about $69,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 41.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their target price on Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of HXL opened at $58.56 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -234.24 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

