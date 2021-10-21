Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,739,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,999 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.07% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $145,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 848,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.3% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52,097 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVO opened at $104.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $107.24.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.90%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

