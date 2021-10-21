Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded at SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $104.55 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.19. The company has a market capitalization of $246.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

