NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 59,222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 782,669 shares.The stock last traded at $8.35 and had previously closed at $9.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $901.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of NOW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOW by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW by 12.1% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of NOW by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of NOW by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

