NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $67.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NUVA stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,885.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.39.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NuVasive by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,962,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $336,353,000 after acquiring an additional 38,056 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NuVasive by 251.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,418,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NuVasive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NuVasive by 9.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,441,000 after purchasing an additional 82,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

