nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.67.

NYSE:NVT opened at $32.80 on Monday. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.67 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in nVent Electric by 17.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 43.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 18,391 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $39,756,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at $1,171,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $525,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

