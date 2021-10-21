Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)’s stock price was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $21.47. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NYXH shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61.

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.