Oasis Management Co Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 807.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter worth $169,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,878. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

