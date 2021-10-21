Oasis Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises about 0.8% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.77.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.91. The company had a trading volume of 155,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,696,904. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.80. The firm has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

