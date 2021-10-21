Oasis Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. owned 0.46% of Lannett at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Lannett by 0.9% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,757,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,228,000 after acquiring an additional 66,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 265,477 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 2.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,933,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,877,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lannett by 14.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 136,993 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.47. 316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,304. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $104.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.05. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.64 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

