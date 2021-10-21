Oasis Network Market Capitalization Tops $290.78 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $290.78 million and $57.65 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

