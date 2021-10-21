OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

Shares of OFG traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.17. 274,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,140. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OFG Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 63.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,212 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of OFG Bancorp worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

