OKB Price Tops $23.96 on Top Exchanges (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 21st. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for $23.96 or 0.00038475 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded 46.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and $969.86 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00045816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00099548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00192752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

