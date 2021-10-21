OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,841 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after acquiring an additional 76,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Saia by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Saia by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Saia by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $266.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.82. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $267.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Saia from $236.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.36.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

