OLD Mission Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,417 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X by 31.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WANT stock opened at $78.80 on Thursday. Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $80.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average is $65.87.

