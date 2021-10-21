OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 30.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 103,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,077,000 after purchasing an additional 357,360 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,516,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.