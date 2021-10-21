OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $319,000 in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 110.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

ILTB stock opened at $70.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $71.79. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.16 and a one year high of $77.13.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

