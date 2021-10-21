OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $344,000 Investment in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,830,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,364,000 after buying an additional 300,886 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 403,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 152,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 77,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 19,234 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDM opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $25.03.

