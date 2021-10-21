Old Republic International (ORI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, analysts expect Old Republic International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $2,861,456.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,320,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,094,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,634 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Republic International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 265,807 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Old Republic International worth $34,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

