Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.80%.

NASDAQ OSBC traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,982. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $14.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

In related news, Director Dennis L. Klaeser purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hugh H. Mclean acquired 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $80,721.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,912.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 88,100 shares of company stock worth $1,036,708. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Old Second Bancorp worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

OSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.