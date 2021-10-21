OMG Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.07 Billion (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for about $15.18 or 0.00023185 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $2.13 billion and $1.07 billion worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.23 or 0.00278258 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000997 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000030 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.