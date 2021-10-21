OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of OMF traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.35. 4,317,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OneMain stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of OneMain worth $29,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

