Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 4,189 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 144.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,524 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,929 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,883,000 after acquiring an additional 571,479 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $28,891,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter worth about $24,124,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Berenberg Bank raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $60.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $63.40.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

