Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Shares in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,710,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,131,000 after buying an additional 84,117 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $44,983,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 9.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 15.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,679,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,329,000 after purchasing an additional 755,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $70.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average is $68.34. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.92% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.58.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.