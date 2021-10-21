Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $231,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 7,525.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,770,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,907,000 after buying an additional 1,747,496 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $25,918,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in AGNC Investment by 391.4% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,775,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in AGNC Investment by 2,321.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 777,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 745,230 shares during the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

