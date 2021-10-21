Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 35,507 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 103,519 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 434,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $46.95 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

