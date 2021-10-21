Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 5,489 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

Shares of RE opened at $279.01 on Thursday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $193.62 and a 1 year high of $281.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.53 and a 200-day moving average of $258.89.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

