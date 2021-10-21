Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $305,000 Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after buying an additional 40,459 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,826,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.94.

KL opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

