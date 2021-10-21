Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

IMCR stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -11.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $61.99.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Immunocore will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

