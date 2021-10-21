Oppenheimer Weighs in on LHC Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for LHC Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.40. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LHCG. Truist reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $253.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $149.96 on Thursday. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $133.08 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 21,038.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.