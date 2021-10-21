OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.45 Million

Analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post sales of $23.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.99 million to $23.90 million. OptiNose reported sales of $15.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $82.30 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $129.07 million, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $130.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

OPTN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. 79,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,344. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $155.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $5.11.

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in OptiNose by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OptiNose by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 108,681 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in OptiNose by 48.5% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,226,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 400,600 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in OptiNose by 748.6% in the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 979,820 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in OptiNose by 939.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 623,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

