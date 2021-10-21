Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $763,000. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 13.0% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 30.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 114,688 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $96.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $264.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.21. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $97.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

