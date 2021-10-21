Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.8% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 40.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $85.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $58.77 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

