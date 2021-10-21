Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) vs. POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Financial Review

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) and POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Paladin Energy and POLA Orbis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paladin Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 POLA Orbis 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paladin Energy and POLA Orbis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paladin Energy $21.49 million 65.11 -$79.87 million N/A N/A POLA Orbis $1.65 billion 2.66 $43.54 million $0.34 58.47

POLA Orbis has higher revenue and earnings than Paladin Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Paladin Energy has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POLA Orbis has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paladin Energy and POLA Orbis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paladin Energy N/A N/A N/A POLA Orbis 5.56% 7.51% 6.30%

Summary

POLA Orbis beats Paladin Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions. The Australia segment includes the its sales and marketing, treasury, corporate, and administration, and also includes revenue from stock purchased to fulfil a sales order. Its holds interest in Langer Heinrich, Kayelekera, Michelin, Mount Isa, and Manyingee projects. The company was founded by John Borshoff on September 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

POLA Orbis Company Profile

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company also involves the management and operation of buildings. The company sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free shops, Internet, and specialty cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

