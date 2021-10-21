Pallapay (PALLA) Trading Up 25.6% This Week

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Pallapay coin can currently be bought for $0.0612 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. Pallapay has a total market cap of $7.22 million and approximately $626,443.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00068333 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00071627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00102349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,774.20 or 1.00089021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.85 or 0.06455598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00022552 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 117,949,141 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

